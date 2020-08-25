Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

KGDEY stock opened at $291.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.44 and a beta of 0.07. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $291.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.30.

About KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

