Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Premier Oil PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier Oil in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Oil’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

PMOIY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, July 17th. Investec raised shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Premier Oil stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.10. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

