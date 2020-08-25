Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Science Applications International Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.06. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $960,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

