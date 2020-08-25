Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ross Stores stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

