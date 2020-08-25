Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DENSO CORP/ADR’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DENSO CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNZOY. Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.06.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

