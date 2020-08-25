Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Kelso Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

