Keybank National Association OH Sells 671 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 211,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.