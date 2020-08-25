KeyCorp Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.27) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

URBN stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.00 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

