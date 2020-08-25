KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.97.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,697,000 after acquiring an additional 206,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

