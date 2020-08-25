KeyCorp Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $350.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.53.

Intuit stock opened at $333.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.04. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $334.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

