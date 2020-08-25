Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.3 days.

Kingfisher stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Kingfisher Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in general warehousing business.

