KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $426.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th.

KNOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

