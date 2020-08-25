Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

NYSE KOP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $522.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. Equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

