Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $21,579.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $641.03 or 0.05595696 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.