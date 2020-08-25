L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 214.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1,044.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in L3Harris by 58.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average is $186.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

