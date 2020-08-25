Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

LAMR stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

