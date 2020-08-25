Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Lands’ End stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. Lands’ End has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $376.86 million, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $217.01 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3,019.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

