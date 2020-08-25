Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New $36.60 Price Target at Bank of America

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $32.40 to $36.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,883 shares of company stock worth $578,579. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 93.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 82.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 523,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.