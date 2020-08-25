Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 400,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIMAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Linamar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

