Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,900,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 636,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,897,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Littelfuse by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 522,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 142,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock opened at $186.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $3,627,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,216. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.