Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.37

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 1041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $796.48 million, a PE ratio of 124.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,450 shares of company stock worth $910,185. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

