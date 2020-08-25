LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & GreenSky (OTCMKTS:GSKY) Head to Head Survey

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

GreenSky has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and LiveWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $529.65 million 1.50 $31.98 million $0.57 7.65 LiveWorld $7.37 million N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 3.24% -27.07% 3.50% LiveWorld -1.25% -13.03% -4.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenSky and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 1 5 0 0 1.83 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenSky currently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.39%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Summary

GreenSky beats LiveWorld on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

