Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $73.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.58.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.15. 400,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.05. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $75.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,604 shares of company stock worth $22,013,411. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Logitech International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5,004.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 376,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after buying an additional 338,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

