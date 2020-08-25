Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MANH. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,795 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.