Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $8.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

LOW opened at $165.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

