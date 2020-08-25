Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,314,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00.

Palomar stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,142. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Palomar by 31.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Palomar by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Palomar by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Palomar by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

