Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

BRO opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

