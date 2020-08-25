Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

TY opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.