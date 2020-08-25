Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Archrock by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Archrock by 479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Archrock by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Archrock by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.85.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

