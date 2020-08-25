Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 151 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Magellan Health by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

