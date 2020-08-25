Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,441 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,468.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

