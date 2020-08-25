Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,442,000 after purchasing an additional 978,349 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the first quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1,294.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

