Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.