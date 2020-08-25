Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 169,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other Iridium Communications news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 33,857 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,009,615.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,774. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

