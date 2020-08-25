Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 280,434 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 131,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Covetrus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 101,090 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.85. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

