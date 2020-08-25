Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,259,000 after buying an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 93,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,143,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 412,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $165,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,551.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,785 shares of company stock worth $6,480,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

