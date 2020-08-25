Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $197.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

