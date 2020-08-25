Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,498,000 after buying an additional 254,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94,523 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 445,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

