Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Neogen by 70.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

