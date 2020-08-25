Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $333,000 in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,548.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,181 shares of company stock worth $2,203,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.