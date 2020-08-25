Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $393,000 in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.0% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $283,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 201,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at $600,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.