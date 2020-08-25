Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $33.73.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

