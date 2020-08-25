Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Proto Labs by 8.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLB opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $138.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

