Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 151,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

