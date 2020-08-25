Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,682 UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after buying an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in UGI by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in UGI by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,777 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 419,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

