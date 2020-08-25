Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 18.3% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 54.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,701,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,960 shares of company stock worth $363,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

