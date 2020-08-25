Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

