Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dana by 311.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dana by 3,775.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dana by 63.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 2.55. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

