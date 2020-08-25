Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

