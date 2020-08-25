Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 247,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 219,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 200,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 571,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 199,618 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

